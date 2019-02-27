Jharkhand notches up 4th straight win

The juggernaut rolled on as the team defeated by 54 runs for its fourth straight victory in a Group 'A' match in the Syed Musthaq Ali Trophy tournament here Wednesday.

piled up 197 for 3 in 20 overs riding on good knocks by (52, 39 balls, 11X4), Kumar Deobrat (69 not out) and Anukul Roy (47 not out) and then restricted to 143 for 3.

Electing to bat, Kishan started off on a brisk note before losing opening partner (14, 3X4) at 20.

But, the aggressive left-hander stepped up the pace and took the attack to the bowlers, adding 42 runs with (9, 15b).

After Virat's exit, Kishan and Deobrat, who smashed five fours and six sixes in his swashbuckling 32-ball 69,put on 24 runs.

The 111-run partnership for the fourth wicket in a little over eight overs between Deobrat and Roy, who hit four boundaries and three sixes, shut out Nagaland as they bowlers wilted under the onslaught.

In reply, the Nagaland batsmen couldn't force the pace and ended up 54 runs short.

Sedezhalie Rupero, who made 38 from 54 balls, struggled to get the big hits while made 47 (33 balls, 4X4, 2X6).

Paceman Varun Aaron bowled his four overs conceding just 13 runs and picked up one wicket.

In other matches, thrashed Jammu and Kashimr by 94 runs, bundling out its rival for 65 after making 159 for 7 while defeated by 32 runs to notch up its fourth victory.

Brief scores: 159 for 7 in 20 overs (Vinoop Manoharan 52, 32, 2 for 32, Parvez Rasool 2 for 34) beat J&K 65 all out in 14.2 overs (Jatin Wadhwan 24, Sudeshan Midhun 3 for 9). Points: Kerala: 4, J&K: 0.

197 for 3 in 20 overs (Kumar Deobrat 69 not out, 52, Anukul Roy 47 not out) beat Nagaland 143 for 3 in 20 overs ( 48, S Rupero 38). Points: Jharkhand: 4, Nagaland: 0.

175 for 8 in 20 overs (Unmukt Chand 70, Lalit Yadav 31) beat ( 38, Shoaib Mohd Khan 26 not out, Subhodh Bhati 4 for 27). Points: Delhi: 4, Andhra: 0.

