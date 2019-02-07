Jilted nurse attacks doctor with acid in Tirupati court

A jilted threw acid on a 35-year-old doctor inside a court premises here and allegedly attempted to commit suicide by consuming it, police said Thursday.

The doctor narrowly escaped with minor injuries, they said.

The incident took place when the doctor working in a private hospital came to court in connection with a family dispute.

The had developed personal enmity towards the doctor after they parted ways from a hospital where they worked together earlier,they said.

The nurse, who was aware of his visit, had covered her head and face with a cloth and threw the acid contained in a bottle at the doctor in the court premises, police said.

Police took her into custody and admitted her to a government hospital suspecting that she might have had consumed the rest of the acid after the attack.

The condition of the and the doctor is said to be stable.

