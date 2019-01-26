Facebook to integrate Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger: Report

is currently working towards integrating its -- WhatsApp, Messenger, and photo-sharing app -- to let their users to message each other across platforms.

All of the three apps will support end-to-end but is yet to provide a timeline for when this will happen, reported late on Friday.

"Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook's chief executive, plans to integrate the social network's messaging services -- WhatsApp, and -- asserting his control over the company's sprawling divisions at a time when its business has been battered by scandal," said.

However, the chat and would continue to operate as stand-alone apps.

"Their underlying technical infrastructure will be unified, said four people involved in the effort. That will bring together three of the world's largest messaging networks, which between them have more than 2.6 billion users, allowing people to communicate across the platforms for the first time," the report added.

The move could let the tout higher user engagement to advertisers, thus, ramping up its at a time when growth has slowed down.

Facebook has the most users of any other platform, and by combining its assets this way, the company could more directly compete with Apple's iMessage and Google's messaging services, according to The Verge.

