Germany to host Argentina in repeat of 2014 World Cup final

will host in on October 9 in a repeat of final, the (DFB) announced Friday.

"It was the express wish of the coaching staff to play a friendly against an outstanding team and develop the squad further," explained DFB

No German fans needs reminding that it was Mario Goetze's goal in extra time which sealed their 1-0 win over in final at Rio de in July 2014.

That was followed by a 4-2 win for two months later when the sides last met in a friendly in

After Germany's disastrous campaign in last year, crashing out after the group stages, the DFB are keen to test their new-look squad.

"On our way back to being one of the top sides, it's important to compete with the best teams in the world and we look forward to an international match against Argentina," said Germany's

will start their 2019 fixtures with a friendly against in on March 20, followed by a Euro 2020 against the in four days later.

"At the moment, the focus is on qualifying for the European championships, we want to get off to a good start to the year against in Wolfsburg," Bierhoff added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)