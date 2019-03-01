Bhullar moves to Tied 6th before sandstorm stops play in Oman

grabbed three birdies in tough conditions to get to four-under through 28 holes for a Tied-sixth place before sand storm stopped play in the second round of Open here Friday.

Relatively calm conditions in the very early stages at Al Mouj gave way to tough conditions as winds picked up, bringing sand with them. Play was suspended at 11:38.

While Bhullar was battling at three-under through 10 holes to get into contention over the weekend, Shubhankar Sharma was fighting on the cut line. He was one-over through 30 holes and was lying T-65 along with 17 others.

SSP Chawrasia was 11-over 29 holes and was certain to miss the cut, which should fall at either even or one-over.

With the winds not dropping to a playable level, play was called off and the second round will restart at 07:40 on Saturday.

Bhullar is now two shots behind the leader, Joachim Hansen, who is six-under through 34 holes, and Kurt Kitayama, who is also at six-under but has five holes left.

Kitayama was in trouble at the par three fifth, having found water off the tee just before the hooter sounded.

A 10th tee starter, Bhullar birdied 12th, 14th and 15th and parred the other holes. He will return to complete his second round in morning.

Only 11 players were able to complete their rounds and among them was Maximilian Kieffer, who signed for a 70 to hold the clubhouse lead at five under.

and were yet to start their rounds at five under and sat a shot clear of Bhullar, and

Bhullar and Leon were three under for the day through ten and 12 holes respectively, while Hebert was two under after 14.

