Gibbs back India, England as contenders for ODI World Cup

Former South African opener named and hosts England as the two strong contenders to win the upcoming starting May 30.

"It is always wide open. The two standout contenders will be England and But, who is going to make the other two places for the semi-finals? It is difficult to say. A lot depends on the weather in England. The bowling attacks will all play a part (in the tournament)," the 44-year-old said on Monday.

He was speaking at a promotional event of OTT video service operator 'Viu', which announced the launch of 'IB Super Over League'.

Asked about South Africa's chances, said that it is not about AB de Villiers' absence that will be key but more so about the lack of quality all-rounder.

"We (South Africa) are always up there irrespective of ABD. We have got Faf (Du Plessis) and The only issue for is not having an all-rounder," Gibbs said.

Recently, expressed his concerns about Test cricket's future but Gibbs begged to differ.

"Test is (still going) strong. I don't know why people say you need to revive it? I am a big fan of Test finishing in four days. It need not go on for full five days."



However the veteran of 90 Tests and 248 ODIs, wants batsmen to be challenged more in the longest format.

"The batsmen around the world get it easy in ODIs and T20. If they need to fight on sporting tracks in Test cricket, so be it. Sometime the game finishes in two days, when the pitch is offering turn. I don't mind that," the dashing right-hander said.

"It should not have to go for all five days. It is important that a batsman's technique gets tested all the time. The bowlers, they also have something in it, to get their confidence going. They don't get it from T20s or ODIs because flat decks are on offer," said the 44-year-old.

The event at the suburban Goregoan was also attended by former VVS Laxman, Virender Sehwag, along with current players like and

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)