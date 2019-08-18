Gibraltar government rejects US demand to detain Iranian oil tanker

JUST IN
Gilbraltar's government said it could not seek a court order to detain the ship because US sanctions against Iran were not applicable in the European Union

AFP | PTI  |  Gibraltar 

Representative image
Gibraltar on Sunday rejected a US demand to seize an Iranian oil tanker at the centre of a diplomatic dispute as it prepared to leave the British overseas territory after weeks of detention.

Gilbraltar's government said it could not seek a court order to detain the ship because US sanctions against Iran were not applicable in the European Union.

A Gibraltar judge had ordered the Grace 1 tanker released, but the US filed a request to detain the ship alleging it was involved in supporting illicit shipments to Syria by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, listed as a terrorist group by Washington.
First Published: Sun, August 18 2019. 18:10 IST

