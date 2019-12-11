Importance is given to all complaints, even anonymous ones, says Sebi

-
Markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday said it gives utmost importance to all complaints, including anonymous ones, and takes necessary actions after verifying the contents.
However, it may not be able to handle complaints that are not specific or substantiated or verifiable, the regulator said in a statement.
The clarification comes after certain media reports said that the regulator will entertain complaints against market participants only if the whistleblower is reachable to substantiate allegations and provide supporting documents.
The reports had also said that the complaints made to Sebi must be from an identified source.
Consequently, in a clarification, the regulator said it "gives utmost importance to all complaints either received anonymous or otherwise and takes necessary action after verifying the contents. However, Sebi may not be able to handle complaints which are anonymous and not specific or substantiated or verifiable.
"Any complaint which has verifiable or substantiated facts, even if it is anonymous, is considered by Sebi for further necessary action," it added.
