Glenmark Pharma gets USFDA nod for acid reflux medication

Pharmaceuticals Tuesday said it has received final approval from the US regulator for generic version of AstraZeneca's Nexium, used to treat acid reflux.

Pharmaceuticals Inc, USA has been granted final approval by the Food & Drug Administration (US FDA) for Magnesium delayed-release capsules USP in the strengths of 20 mg and 40 mg, the company said in a BSE filing.

The approved products is a generic version of Pharmaceuticals' delayed-release capsules.

Citing IQVIA sales data, said, delayed-release capsules, 20 mg and 40 mg achieved annual sales of around USD 395.1 million in the 12-month period ended March 2019.

The company said its current portfolio consists of 153 products authorised for distribution in the US and 58 ANDA's pending approval with the

Shares of Glenmark Pharma were trading 0.46 per cent higher at Rs 594.35 apiece on BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)