Goa CM Sawant promises electricity, potable water for all by 2022

Campaigning for the March 22 elections to zilla parishads in Goa, Chief Minister has said that all houses in the state would get electricity, toilets and potable water connections by the year 2022.

Addressing a corner meeting at Succoro Zilla Panchayat constituency on Sunday, the chief minister said the BJP government was keen to usher in development.

"Our government is committed to provide development to each and every village. We assure you that by the year 2022, all the homes in will have toilets, light (electricity) and potable water connections," he said, adding that toilets would be provided to each and every household in the next two to four months.

The CM said he had been working on crucial issues like sharing of water of the Mahadayi river with Karnataka, mining crisis, and upcoming Mopa airport.

"I am not a magician, I am also a common person like you. I have been trying to work on these issues," he said.

Sawant said some NGOs are opposing the developmental projects in the state.

"The government is looking into the role of instigators behind these NGOs, and action would be taken against them," he said.

Referring to upcoming greenfield airport at Mopa, the chief minister said the first flight from the airport will take off in the year 2022.

"The airport will create more than 20,000 jobs," he added.

Sawant reiterated that the state government is working on a legislation to give 80 per cent jobs to locals in private industries.

The elections to two Zilla Parishads in North and South will be held across 50 constituencies on March 22.

The next assembly elections in the state are due in the year 2022.