SC refuses to modify order, Fadnavis to face trial in poll affidavit case

A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra dismissed the review petition in an order

ANI 

Devendra Fadnavis interacts with media personnel after his resignation from CM post. Photo: PTI
Fadnavis had moved the SC challenging an order directing him to face trial for allegedly not disclosing two pending criminal cases against him in his 2014 poll affidavit

In a big setback for former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the Supreme Court dismissed his review petition seeking modification of the apex court's earlier order directing him to face trial in the case pertaining to the alleged discrepancies in his 2014 election affidavit.

A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra dismissed the review petition in an order issued today.

The top court had, on February 18, reserved its order on the review petition filed by Fadnavis seeking modification of the court's earlier order.

Fadnavis had moved the Apex Court challenging an order by the Supreme Court directing him to face trial for allegedly not disclosing two pending criminal cases against him in his 2014 poll affidavit.

The trial in the case is being conducted in a Nagpur court.

The top court had set aside an order of the Bombay High Court, which had dismissed a plea that sought annulment of Fadnavis's election to the state Assembly alleging non-disclosure of all pending criminal cases against him.
First Published: Tue, March 03 2020. 13:59 IST

