Goa cops nab man with demonetised notes on board train

Press Trust of India  |  Panaji 

A man has been held from a train in Goa's Thivim station with demonetised notes with a face value of Rs 2 lakh, a senior Konkan Railway official said Friday.

The train was heading towards Mumbai, KRCL public relations manager Baban Ghatge said.

"During a check, police apprehended Lavu Chavan (35) with a bag contained scrapped notes of 500, 1000 denomination with a face value of Rs 2 lakh. The currency has been seized by police," he added.

First Published: Fri, June 07 2019. 22:45 IST

