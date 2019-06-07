Goa cops nab man with demonetised notes on board train

-
A man has been held from a train in Goa's Thivim station with demonetised notes with a face value of Rs 2 lakh, a senior Konkan Railway official said Friday.
The train was heading towards Mumbai, KRCL public relations manager Baban Ghatge said.
"During a check, police apprehended Lavu Chavan (35) with a bag contained scrapped notes of 500, 1000 denomination with a face value of Rs 2 lakh. The currency has been seized by police," he added.
