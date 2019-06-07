Kaskar not getting proper medical treatment, says his lawyer

The of Iqbal Kaskar, fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim's brother, alleged here Friday that the Thane jail authorities were not giving proper medical treatment to his client despite a court order.

has been arrested in a case of extortion by

told reporters that a (First Class) had ordered on June 1 that be taken to a hospital in such as the government-run or the

has pain in his legs and hands and can not walk without support, the said.

But prison officials took him to Thane civil hospital where some simple tests were conducted and he was taken back to prison, the alleged.

"We will file a contempt case against the jail authorities," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)