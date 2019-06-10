Goa govt to launch digital agri platform soon: Sardesai

-
The Goa government will soon launch 'Agricloud', a digital platform for agriculture management and tracking of farm subsidies, the tender for which will be issued next month, Deputy Chief Minister Vijai Sardesai said Monday.
Sardesai, also state agriculture minister, said Agricloud is a three-way interface that will allow his ministry to register farmers and track subsidies and inputs to them, while helping cultivators to get information on official advisories, weather, market prices among other things.
"Work on the tender has been completed, including a go-ahead from the Information Technology department. Agricloud will create an e-commerce platform allowing farmers to sell directly to customers," he said.
He said the move was part of the state's initiatives to fulfill the Centre's commitment to double farm income by 2022.
The minister was speaking at the national conference of All India Agricultural Marketing Board Federation in South Goa.
