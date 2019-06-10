Former interim MD&CEO of Yes Bank Ajai Kumar quits board

Ajai Kumar, a of who served as the bank's interim MD and for one month after Rana Kapoor's exit, has resigned from the board due to personal reasons, the lender said Monday.

The had appointed Kumar, who had led state-run in the past, as its interim successor for a month till Ravneet from Deutsche India took over from March 1.

The Reserve Bank had last September asked Kapoor, of Yes Bank, to leave office by January 31.

"Ajai Kumar, Non-Executive (Non-Independent) has tendered his resignation on June 9, 2019, with immediate effect due to personal reasons," said in a stock exchange filing.

After Gill joined the bank, Kumar ceased to be an Interim MD & of the bank. However, he continued as a on the board of the bank.

In recent past, the bank has seen several exits, including that of former bureaucrat as of

Earlier in January, Yes Bank senior group - retail and Pralay Mondal had tendered his resignation.

Shares of Yes Bank dropped 2.89 per cent to close at Rs 135.9 apiece on BSE Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)