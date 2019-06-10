Mauritian woman, friend looted on Yamuna Epressway

A Mauritian woman and her Indian friend were allegedly looted by three motorcycle-borne men on the Expressway here, police said Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday near Saitgarhi village under station limits, of Police, Mathura rural, Aditya Kumar Shukla said.

Plodie Celine and her friend stopped at the expressway after their car broke down. The accused reached there and forced the duo to part with their belongings, Shukla said.

Cash worth Rs 15,000, foreign currency and of the duo were looted by the accused, he said.

Efforts are on to arrest the culprits, the added.

