Mauritian woman, friend looted on Yamuna Epressway

A Mauritian woman and her Indian friend were allegedly looted by three motorcycle-borne men on the Yamuna Expressway here, police said Monday.
The incident took place on Sunday near Saitgarhi village under Naujhil police station limits, Superintendent of Police, Mathura rural, Aditya Kumar Shukla said.
Plodie Celine and her friend Anup stopped at the expressway after their car broke down. The accused reached there and forced the duo to part with their belongings, Shukla said.
Cash worth Rs 15,000, foreign currency and mobile phones of the duo were looted by the accused, he said.
Efforts are on to arrest the culprits, the officer added.
