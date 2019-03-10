Goa LS polls: Casinos to be monitored for money laundering

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Panaji 

A strict watch will be kept on casinos in Goa to ensure they are not used for laundering money during the Lok Sabha polls, a senior election official said Sunday.

Elections for the state's two Lok Sabha seats, with 11.31 lakh voters, and bypolls for three Assembly seats will be held on April 23.

The Election Commission's Nodal Officer for Expenditure Monitoring, Rajesh Kumar, said, "All state agencies dealing with casinos will be asked to be alert as part of the monitoring process for money laundering. Casinos will have to comply with rules and regulations."

Kumar said officials would also be keeping a tab on routine crime including matka (gambling) and narcotics, as also bulk purchases of certain items during the poll period.

"The ECI is also in touch with banks to monitor online transaction during the election process," he said.

First Published: Sun, March 10 2019. 21:05 IST

