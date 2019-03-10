4 suspected drug peddlers booked in Ghaziabad

Four suspected drug peddlers have been arrested in separate incidents here and 14 kg and 1 kg of a banned white-colour powder recovered from their possession, an said Sunday.

DIG, Ghaziabad, Upendra Agrawal said around 11.00 pm on Saturday police nabbed one Balvir, who hails from Agra, near Mukund Lal Inter College Intersection and recovered 6 kg from his possession.

In another incident, the police intercepted two motorcycle-borne men near on Rakesh Marg, he said.

On checking, 8 kg was recovered from Satyendra, alias Amit, and Pinki, Agrawal said.

A suspected drug peddler, Zahid, was arrested by and 1 kg of a banned white powder, used for intoxication, was recovered from him, he said.

All the accused have been booked under the Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the added.

