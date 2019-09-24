Goa mining dependents demand 'survival allowance'

People dependent on the mining industry in Goa on Tuesday urged the state government to provide them a monthly 'survival allowance' until the iron ore extraction operations resume.

Mining came to a standstill in Goa in March last year after the Supreme Court quashed 88 leases and banned the extraction of fresh iron ore.

Nearly 1.5 lakh people, dependent on the industry directly or indirectly, have been rendered jobless since then.

Goa Mining People's Front (GMPF), an umbrella organisation of mining dependents, has urged Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to take immediate steps to resume mining activities.

"Until the government takes a decision on this matter, mining dependents should be paid a survival allowance every month," GMPF president Puti Gaonkar said.

He said the state government should act on the recommendation made by the committee headed by Dr K Rajeswara Rao, additional secretary in the Union Ministry of Mines.

As per the recommendation, the state government can e-auction 124 mining leases, which will expire in March 2020.

Gaonkar demanded that while e-auctioning these leases, the government should put forth the condition that existing workers, truck operators and machinery owners should be engaged on same terms and conditions.

