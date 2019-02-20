Goa mining issue has become tricky, PM looking into it: BJP

The BJP Wednesday said the issue in has become quite "tricky" and none other than Modi was looking into it to find a solution.

Talking to reporters here, Vinay Sahasrabuddhe also said the Centre and the government were on the "same page" as far as finding a solution to the crisis was concerned.

The industry in has come to a standstill since March 16 last year, after the quashed the renewal of 88 mining leases in the state.

"It would not be true to suggest that nothing has happened to resolve the mining crisis. It is a very intricate issue and everybody is aware that the judiciary is involved in it," he told reporters in response to a question.

"Perhaps, if it was left only to the government, resolving the issue would have been easy," Sahasrabuddhe added.

He was in Goa as part of the drive to collect feedback and suggestions for the party for drafting the manifesto ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

According to Sahasrabuddhe, there were several issues coming in the way of resolution of the mining crisis.

"Judiciary is involved in it. The issue has become tricky. Therefore, it is taking longer...Sooner or later, a solution would be there," he said.

When asked whether a way out would be found before the Lok Sabha polls or after that, he said, "The entire gamut of issues about mining is under the active consideration at the apex level. Therefore, in a way it is work in progress. I understand perhaps more patience is required.

"The is looking into it, so solution would be found sooner than later," the added.

When asked about Manohar Parrikar's statement that as the Centre has failed to provide a way out, the would find solution to the crisis, Sahasrabuddhe said, "There is nothing like division between Centre and the state."



"There is a complete unanimity on this subject between the Centre and the state. Both of them are on the same page," he added.

People dependent on the mining industry have been petitioning various authorities, including the PM and BJP chief Amit Shah, demanding that existing mining laws be amended to make way for resumption of the industry.

