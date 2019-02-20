Pulwama attack: Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan meets Rajnath

Indian High to Pakistan Bisaria Wednesday met Rajnath Singh, amid the heightened tension between the two countries, officials said.

India's to the United States Harsh Vardhan Shringla too called on the and discussed bilateral issues.

The terror attack in Pulwama prominently figured during the 20 minutes meeting between Bisaria and Singh, a said.

He was called back by the government for consultations after the Pulwama attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed when a suicide bomber of Pakistan-based rammed a vehicle carrying explosives into their bus.

However, a described the two Indian envoys meeting the as "courtesy call".

Lt Gen KJS Dhillon, of Army's Srinagar-based Chinar Corps, said on Tuesday that anyone who picks up gun will be eliminated.

He also requested mothers of Kashmiri militants to persuade their sons to surrender.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)