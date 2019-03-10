Goa: Polls for 2 Lok Sabha, 3 Assembly seats on Apr 23

elections and bypolls for three Assembly seats in will be held on April 23, as per the announcement Sunday by the Election Commission of India.

The state has two Parliamentary constituencies- North and South Goa, both of which are currently held by the ruling BJP.

The bypolls to Shiroda and Mandrem were necessitated after its MLAs resigned from the and party and joined the BJP.

The Mapusa bypoll was needed due to the death of sitting BJP MLA

represents North while Narendra Sawaikar is South

said the party would soon form its election committee to finalise candidates for the polls.

said his party would announce names of candidates for the polls in the next "five to ten days".

Candidates for the three bypolls would be chosen after deliberations at the state-level, Chodankar added.

The Aam Aadmi Party, meanwhile, has said that former bureaucrat Elvis Gomes will contest from South Goa while its state will be fielded from North Goa.

The Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, an ally in the Manohar Parrikar government, has announced that its would contest the bypoll from Shiroda.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)