7-phase LS polls in WB speaks a lot about law and order situation: Oppn

The state opposition parties on Sunday welcomed the seven-phase polls in and said it reflects the "deteriorating" law and order situation in the state.

However, the ruling Trinamool said such a prolonged polling process will put a lot of pressure on the people because of the month of Ramzan and the summer in April and May.

elections in will begin on April 11 and polling would be held over seven phases through May 19, followed by counting of votes for all seats on May 23, the announced on Sunday.

"The seven-phase election reflects the law and order situation in the state... how people were stopped from exercising their democratic rights," CPI(M) politburo member said, referring to the violence that took place during the panchayat polls in the state last year.

"We hope that the polling will be held in a free and fair manner and the EC will be impartial, proactive and responsive," Salim said.

The state units of BJP and the too welcomed the polls. "It shows the kind of law and order now prevailing in West Bengal," said.

also echoed the views of the CPI(M) and the BJP.

said the party is not "bothered" about the seven-phase polls.

"However, such a long duration would put a lot of pressure on the people, as the dates coincide with the month of Ramzan and the summer season," said Hakim, also the of

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)