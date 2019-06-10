Goa to use mining pits for rain water harvesting: Sawant

-
Iron ore mining pits in Goa will be used as rain water harvesting sites and a suitable amendment to the mining act would be made for this, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said Monday.
Sawant made the announcement after holding a meeting with the state's Public Works Department minister Deepak Pauskar and Water Resources minister Vinod Palyekar.
He also said the government would build 60 checks dam each in the 12 talukas in the state, adding that the plan was to have at least 300-400 of these structures ready by next year.
