JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Baragarh gets three new revenue circles ahead of by-elections

Vietnam: China companies using fake 'Made in Vietnam' labels
Business Standard

Goa to use mining pits for rain water harvesting: Sawant

Press Trust of India  |  Panaji 

Iron ore mining pits in Goa will be used as rain water harvesting sites and a suitable amendment to the mining act would be made for this, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said Monday.

Sawant made the announcement after holding a meeting with the state's Public Works Department minister Deepak Pauskar and Water Resources minister Vinod Palyekar.

He also said the government would build 60 checks dam each in the 12 talukas in the state, adding that the plan was to have at least 300-400 of these structures ready by next year.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, June 10 2019. 20:56 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU