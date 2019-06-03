Goa: Train driver saves life of 4-year-old running on tracks

A Monday applied brakes in time to save a four-year-old boy who was running on the tracks between and Balli stations, a railway official said.

(KRCL) Baban Ghatge told reporters the incident happened at around noon and that the train was plying between Karwar in and Pernem, over 30 kilometres from here.

"The noticed the boy on the tracks and applied brakes. He then picked the child and handed him to of station. Police then tracked down his parents," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)