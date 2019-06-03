JUST IN
Goa: Train driver saves life of 4-year-old running on tracks

Press Trust of India  |  Panaji 

A train driver Monday applied brakes in time to save a four-year-old boy who was running on the tracks between Margao and Balli stations, a railway official said.

Konkan Railway (KRCL) Public Relations Officer Baban Ghatge told reporters the incident happened at around noon and that the train was plying between Karwar in Karnataka and Pernem, over 30 kilometres from here.

"The train driver noticed the boy on the tracks and applied brakes. He then picked the child and handed him to Inspector Mahesh Naik of Cuncolim police station. Police then tracked down his parents," he said.

First Published: Mon, June 03 2019. 18:05 IST

