Gold futures weaken to Rs 33,408 per 10 gm

Gold prices fell Rs 8 to Rs 33,408 per 10 gram in futures trade Monday as speculators reduced exposure despite a firm trend in the at overseas market.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for delivery in April traded lower by Rs 8, or 0.02 per cent, to Rs 33,408 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 18,645 lots.

The gold for delivery in far-month June, however, rose by a similar margin by Rs 1 to Rs 33,545 per 10 gram in 172 lots.

Marketmen said the fall in gold prices at futures trade was mostly due to trimming of positions by participants.

Globally, the gold was trading a shade lower by 0.27 per cent at USD 1,313.20 an ounce in

