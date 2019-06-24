Gold worth Rs 34 lakh seized from a toilet at Delhi airport

-
-
Customs officials have seized gold worth Rs 34 lakh from a toilet at Delhi international airport, an official statement issued on Monday said.
A cleaner found a packet wrapped with white colour doctor tape while cleaning a toilet near the arrival gate on Thursday, the statement issued by the customs department said.
On unwrapping the packet, three pieces of gold bars weighing one kg and having a market value of around Rs 34 lakh, were seized, it added.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
