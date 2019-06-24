UBM India Announces the SAFE South India and OSH South India Exhibitions in Hyderabad

/ -- Over 100 plus brands showcase their Occupational and as well as and UBM has announced the launch of the two mega expos - Security and Fire Expo (SAFE) and Occupational and (OSH) at Hitex, While the signature expo on safety and surveillance, Security and Fire Expo (SAFE) is from the 27th- 29thJune, 2019, the (OSH) South India will be a two-day expo, from 27 June to 28 June, 2019. The expos aim to bring together renowned Indian and International exhibitors, consultants, business experts and key government officials on an industry platform to exchange global best practices and seek solutions for challenges pertaining to workplace safety and health as well as surveillance and

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/675607/UBM_Logo.jpg )



(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/927501/OSH_South_Logo.jpg )



(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/927500/SAFE_2019_Logo.jpg )(OSH) South IndiaOSH South India provides a unique platform for safety professionals in the booming industrial hubs and corporate houses of South India to network with industry stalwarts and gain knowledge on the latest developments in the space of Occupational Safety & Health. The expo aims to bring together renowned Indian and International exhibitors, consultants, business experts and key government officials on an industry platform to exchange global best practices and seek solutions for challenges pertaining to workplace safety and health. OSH South India will be visited by professionals such as Safety Managers, Consultants, personnel from Defence Establishments, Disaster Management Experts, Distributors and Manufacturers Of Health & Safety Products, Electrical Contracting/ Engineers, Facility Managers, Logistics Professionals, Municipal Authorities, System Integrators and Town Planners especially from the industrial hubs of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and

The 6th edition of OSH South India features over 70 exhibitors and over 90 brands that include key companies such as Acme Safetywears Limited, (India) Pvt Ltd, Jayco Safety Products Pvt Ltd, KARAM Industries, Mallcom ( India ) Ltd, TATA Communications Limited, Udyogi International Pvt. Ltd., Venus Safety & Health Pvt Ltd, Youngman India Pvt Ltd, amongst others.

The expo will be organising a two-day conference on Ensuring a Safe, Healthy and Productive Workforce, which will consist of seminars and workshops on trending topics such as Powertalk: The Human Side of Safety; Chemical Hazards And Safety Management in Pharmaceutical Industry; Enforcing Guidelines Related to Employee Safety: Key Challenges and Responsibilities; Ensuring Safety Culture in an Organisation: The Leader's Role; Redefining Safety Metrics for Workers at High Rise Buildings and Construction Sites; Occupational Safety and Health: The Role of Indian Standards; The Importance of Ensuring Right Ergonomics at Workplace; Understanding EHS Responsibilities in Generation and Control of Static Electricity; Accident Prevention at Factories-Conducting Risk Assessment and Implementing Control Strategies; and Best Practices in the Use of Powered Access Equipment in the Construction Industry.

Security and Fire Expo (SAFE) South India



SAFE South India aims to bring together renowned Indian and international brands from video surveillance, access control entrance and home automation, and perimeter protection industry, among others to interact, network, view the latest innovations, and gather invaluable expert support, all under one roof. With a distinguished line up of key exhibitors and thought leaders on board, SAFE South India will help the industry establish relationships with key decision makers and will also act as a launch pad for the leading security players to introduce products in an emerging market like South India. The congregation will see professionals from across the industry including security and safety managers from Hospitality, IT/BPO & Service Industry, Real estate, Port Authorities, Power plants, Logistics, Construction, Architecture, Automobile, Manufacturing, Industrial, Retail, Jewellery, Health, Education, IT, Networking, Telecoms, Automation, BFSI, etc.

The 5th edition of SAFE South India features 50 Plus exhibitors showcasing over 70 brands, solutions and latest technological advancements. These include stellar companies such as Aditya Infotech, CP Plus, eSSL, as Plus partners besides notable companies like Concox, Mark Electronics, Seagate, Timewatch, Unique and and others.

The event will also be organizing a unique two-day conference themed Power Insights into the World of Security slated for 27th and 28th June. The conference will comprise in-depth sessions and panel discussions on trending topics such as 'Carrying Out Threat Assessment in the Rapidly Evolving Technology Era'; 'The Changing Role of a CSO in Crisis Management and Ensuring Business Continuity'; 'Using to Get Strategic Insights from Security Systems'; 'The Enemy Within - Detecting and Mitigating Insider Threats'; 'Understanding the Full Spectrum of Cyber Security Risks to an Organisation'; 'Using Unmanned Aerial Vehicles to Mitigate Threats to Homeland Security'; and 'Using AI to make Security Systems Smarter, Intelligent, Efficient & self-learning'.

Speaking on the announcement of the SAFE South India and OSH South India, Mr. Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, UBM India Pvt. Ltd., said, "Today, governments across the world are unanimous on the need to provide a safe environment for their citizens. Within this ambit, several organizations globally, and in India, are also realizing the vital need to refurbish their security strategy, and discuss cutting-edge technologies to monitor as well as surmount avoidable accidents at workplace. This has opened up a huge market for leading players in the security industry, with global revenue spends on security hardware, software and services projected to reach $103 billion this year."



"On the one hand, the 5th edition of SAFE South India will feature 50 plus exhibitors showcasing over 70 brands, solutions and latest technological advancements. It will also organize an unique two-day conference themed Power Insights into the World of Security and panel discussions on trending topics such as 'Using AI to make Security Systems Smarter, Intelligent, Efficient & self-learning', Understanding the Full Spectrum of Cyber Security Risks to an Organisation' and others. On the other hand, OSH South India 2019 will provide leadership insights and help organisations empower safety and productivity at and some of the key sessions at the conference includes 'Fire Safety Strategies for Tall Buildings and Commercial Establishments', 'The Roadmap towards Mitigating Disasters in Organisations' among others," he further added.

About UBM Asia:



recently became part of Informa PLC, a leading B2B group and the largest B2B Events organiser in the world. Please visit (https://www.informamarkets.com/en/home.html) for more information about our presence in Asia.

Source: UBM India Pvt. Ltd.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)