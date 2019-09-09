Group of Ministers to submit Goa mining report to PM on Sept 11: CM Sawant

The Centre's Group of Ministers (GoM) will submit its report on resumption of mining in Goa to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 11, chief minister said after meeting Union Mines Minister Pralhad Johi here on Monday.

Mining came to a standstill in Goa in March last year after the Supreme Court quashed 88 leases and banned extraction of fresh iron ore.

Thousands of people employed directly and indirectly in the sector have since held protests to get the state and Central governments to find a way to restart mining.

Joshi was in Goa to address a press conference on the occasion of the Modi government completing 100 days in its second term.

"The prime minister has insisted an early decision should be taken on the issue of mining in Goa. We will be submitting a report to him suggesting solutions," Joshi said.

CM Sawant, who met Joshi here, told reporters that the Centre was positive on resumption of mining.

"GoM will submit its report to the Prime Minister on September 11. GoM has prepared a detailed report. The state government has given inputs," he said, adding that solutions will be worked out by November.