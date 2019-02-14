Gora, Himani bag individual titles

-
ALSO READ
Archer Muskan bags two gold in Junior Nationals
Indian archery ropes in NTPC as title sponsors
Set house in order soon or Indian archers will compete under world body flag, WA warns AAI
Don't need a foreign coach, feels archer Deepika Kumari
Atanu, Rajat among winners in indoor archery meet
-
Gora Ho of the Services and Haryana's Himani Kumari clinched the men's and women's titles at the 40th NTPC Junior Recurve Archery Championships that concluded at the TT Nagar Stadium here Thursday.
The Army Sports Institute player defeated Bengal's Swakrity Sutradhar 6-0 in a one-sided final to claim the individual gold.
Haryana's Himani beat Sindhuja Kadire 6-2 for the women's individual title.
Haryana also clinched the team event when they overcame a stiff challenge from Jharkhand to win via shoot-off 28-25.
Bengal bagged the mixed pair gold when Sutradhar partnered Suparna Singh to get the better of Haryana 5-3.
Results:
Recurve men's: Gora Ho (Services, 6), Swakirti Sutradhar (West Bengal, 0), Yashdeep Bhoge (Maharashtra 5, 9)
Team: Maharashtra (4-27*), Assam (4-27), Haryana (4-28)
Women's Individual: Himani Kumari (Haryana; 6), Sindhuja Kadire (AAI; 2), Ankita Bhagat (Jharkhand, 6)
Team: Haryana (4-28), Jharkhand (4-25), Punjab (6)
Mixed Team: West Bengal (5), Haryana (3), Jharkhand (5).
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU