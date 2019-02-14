Gora, Himani bag individual titles

Gora Ho of the Services and Haryana's Himani Kumari clinched the men's and women's titles at the 40th NTPC Junior Recurve Championships that concluded at the here Thursday.

The Institute defeated Bengal's Swakrity Sutradhar 6-0 in a one-sided final to claim the individual gold.

Haryana's Himani beat Sindhuja Kadire 6-2 for the women's individual title.

also clinched the team event when they overcame a stiff challenge from to win via shoot-off 28-25.

Bengal bagged the mixed pair gold when Sutradhar partnered to get the better of 5-3.

Recurve men's: Gora Ho (Services, 6), Swakirti Sutradhar (West Bengal, 0), Yashdeep Bhoge ( 5, 9)



Team: (4-27*), (4-27), (4-28)Women's Individual: Himani Kumari (Haryana; 6), Sindhuja Kadire (AAI; 2), Ankita Bhagat (Jharkhand, 6)Team: Haryana (4-28), (4-25), (6)Mixed Team: (5), Haryana (3), (5).

