Gora, Himani bag individual titles

IIT-KGP start-up develops feed for healthier, tastier fish

Press Trust of India  |  Bhopal 

Gora Ho of the Services and Haryana's Himani Kumari clinched the men's and women's titles at the 40th NTPC Junior Recurve Archery Championships that concluded at the TT Nagar Stadium here Thursday.

The Army Sports Institute player defeated Bengal's Swakrity Sutradhar 6-0 in a one-sided final to claim the individual gold.

Haryana's Himani beat Sindhuja Kadire 6-2 for the women's individual title.

Haryana also clinched the team event when they overcame a stiff challenge from Jharkhand to win via shoot-off 28-25.

Bengal bagged the mixed pair gold when Sutradhar partnered Suparna Singh to get the better of Haryana 5-3.

Results:

Recurve men's: Gora Ho (Services, 6), Swakirti Sutradhar (West Bengal, 0), Yashdeep Bhoge (Maharashtra 5, 9)


Team: Maharashtra (4-27*), Assam (4-27), Haryana (4-28)

Women's Individual: Himani Kumari (Haryana; 6), Sindhuja Kadire (AAI; 2), Ankita Bhagat (Jharkhand, 6)

Team: Haryana (4-28), Jharkhand (4-25), Punjab (6)

Mixed Team: West Bengal (5), Haryana (3), Jharkhand (5).

Thu, February 14 2019. 20:05 IST

