Sharad Pawar condemns Pulwama terror attack

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday condemned the attack on CRPF personnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama in which 30 CRPF personnel were killed.

He also extended condolences to their families.

"The cowardly attack on a convoy of CRPF and killing of Jawans in Awantipora, Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir is a condemnable act. My condolences to the families of the martyrs who have sacrificed their lives for India," Pawar tweeted.

The CRPF personnel were killed when a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into the bus they were travelling in.

First Published: Thu, February 14 2019. 20:00 IST

