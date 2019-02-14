Sharad Pawar condemns Pulwama terror attack

on Thursday condemned the attack on CRPF personnel in Jammu and Kashmir's in which 30 CRPF personnel were killed.

He also extended condolences to their families.

"The cowardly attack on a convoy of CRPF and killing of Jawans in Awantipora, district in is a condemnable act. My condolences to the families of the martyrs who have sacrificed their lives for India," Pawar tweeted.

The CRPF personnel were killed when a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into the bus they were travelling in.

