Goswami rises to top of ODI rankings

India's veteran pacer Monday rose to the summit of the ICC women's rankings for ODI bowlers following her influential role in the team's series win over England recently.

The 36-year-old Goswami, who last held the top spot in February 2017, finished with eight wickets in the series while helping her team reach second position in the eight-team championship that provides direct qualification berths to hosts and four other top teams in the 2021 Women's

The latest rankings update also takes into account performances of another ICC Women's Championship series in which defending champions scored a facile 3-0 win over to move closer to a direct berth as they are now at the top with 22 points from 12 matches.

are second with 16 points from 15 matches while are on 14 from 15. Reigning World champions England are behind in fifth position, with 12 points from as many matches.

Goswami, the most successful bowler in ODIs with 218 wickets, has inched closer to the record for the most number of days at the top. She has now been number one for 1873 days, with only retired fast bowler having spent more time at the top, for 2113 days.

Goswami's new-ball partner has gained 12 spots to reach fifth position after also finishing with eight wickets against England. It is for the first time in nine years that two bowlers are in the top five after and Rumeli Dhar were in that bracket in 2010.

Stylish left-handed opener Smriti Mandhana, who is the leading run-scorer in the current edition of the ICC Women's Championship with 837 runs, has consolidated her position at the top with a career-best 797 points. The last time Indians topped both the batting and lists was in March 2012, when Mithali Raj and led the tables.

In another important movement, has advanced 10 slots to reach a career-best fifth place after scoring 130 runs in the series, second only to Mandhana's 153.

Sciver's previous best was seventh position, in July 2017. Her compatriot has gained seven slots to reach a career-best 34th position.

Other players to move up in the rankings update include Australia's (up one place to 15th) and (up seven places to 21st) and New Zealand's (up two places to 10th) and (up six places to 31st) among batters.

Among bowlers, of (up two places to second) and of England (up four places to 20th) are the notable movers while the all-rounders' list sees Sciver gain two places to fifth and Devine move up three places to seventh.

In an upcoming series starting March 16, England would be looking to overtake with a 3-0 win over Sri Lanka, who are at the bottom of the table with only one win from 12 matches.

For Sri Lanka, and aggressive left-handed batter Chamari Athapaththu will be looking to get back into the top 10 from her present 11th position while former would be similarly hoping to improve her position from the 20th place which she currently occupies.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)