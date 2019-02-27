BCCI will take a call on Indo-Pak match: Jhulan on ICC Women's Championship game

Senior pacer Wednesday said that BCCI will decide whether the national team will play in a bilateral series as a part of the ICC Women's ODI Championship after the Pulwama terror attack.

The tournament is qualification process for the 2021 Women's ODI and team's get points for each matches.

While this is a part of ICC Women's World Cup, it is unlikely that and will engage in a bilateral series.

As far as the released current schedule, have not been slotted to play but are expected to be when the next set of itinerary is released.

"That (Indo-Pak clash) BCCI will decide. We don't know what will happen against Pakistan and I cannot comment on that," Jhulan said on the eve of the match.

"But all the matches are important for us and whenever we play, we must play positive and good and try to do things in right way," she added.

Even there has been calls to boycott the men's group league game against Pakistan at Old Trafford but the BCCI has left it on the "central government to decide".

The norm has been to play Pakistan at all ICC events but the women's encounter is going to be a bilateral fixture even though it's an

As of now, there is no possibility that even the women's team will play against Pakistan.

