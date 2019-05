Got what I deserve: Kareena on being highest paid female star on TV

Kapoor Khan, who is being touted as the highest paid female star on TV, says she deserves what she is being paid for her debut on the small screen.

will be one of judges on reality show "Dance India Dance" and there were reports that the 38-year-old actor's pay is the highest for any female actor's stint on TV.

"The pay package has to be a good amount because you put in a lot of hardwork on TV. If a male is getting so much, a female can also.

"It is the first time ever that any has forayed into TV, a dance reality show, at this point in her career. I've got what I completely deserve and for the hours that I will put in," she said in a group interview here.

The said before the Zee TV reality series, she was offered many shows but had to turn them down as they required long working hours.

"TV has very long hours of timing, 12-14 hours and I don't work more than 8 hours after Taimur's birth. I'm a working mother and I have to be home with him. I like to be at home before he eats his dinner.

"That's the time I don't want to be with anyone other than him and my family. That was the only hurdle we had to cross with 'Dance India Dance' because they had to shoot for 12 hours. We are balancing it out."



She will be judging the show along with and

On the big screen, will be seen in Karan Johar's historical drama "Takht" and Irrfan Khan starrer "Angrezi Medium" and the says she's looking forward to both.

"'Takht' is going to start in December and 'Angrezi Medium' will start in July. I'm excited to be working with Irrfan. It was the box that needed to be ticked. I've worked with Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir, Saif, all of them but it's just a different world to work with Irrfan.

"It's an exciting time for me to balance my personal life. I've always tried to do that. I'm known for standing on one leg so I'm going to continue to do that."



"Dance India Dance: Battle of the Champions" will premiere on June 22.

