JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Cinema-Showbiz

25.46% voting recorded in UP (3rd Lead) (1 p.m.)

Hawaiian music advocate, animation composer dead

Business Standard

Kareena brings Taimur along to cast her vote

IANS  |  Mumbai 

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan stepped out to vote on Monday morning with her two-year-old son Taimur Ali Khan in tow.

Kareena held Taimur in her arms as she walked towards the polling booth.

The style icon kept her fashion simple yet chic. She sported a classic white t-shirt teamed with torn jeans and sunglasses. She chose to leave her hair open.

Taimur flaunted the colours of the Indian flag -- an orange t-shirt teamed with green shorts -- for his outing on a day when Mumbai went to the polls.

After voting, Kareena also posed for the shutterbugs flaunting her inked finger.

On the work front, Kareena has just wrapped up shooting for "Good News", which also stars Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani.

She will also be seen in "Takht", a period film by Karan Johar. It also stars Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor among many others.

--IANS

dc/rb/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, April 29 2019. 13:48 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU