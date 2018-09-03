Goutam Ghose trains lens on J'khand plateau for his Hindi film

National award-winning is set to make a comeback in Hindi filmdom after 12 years with his new venture - tentatively titled 'One Day in the Rains.'



The director, who had been busy shooting in the rain-swept plateau of for the project, said the script is based on a short story by a

"The script demanded multiple shots in the rain. I am happy that I could capture the moments I had visualised while penning the script," he said.

The film, starring Adil Hussain, and Neeraj Kabi, is slated for release next year.

"The outdoor shoot for the film was finished in 20 days. We could not afford to delay the shoot as the monsoon season was almost nearing its end," Ghose, who received appreciations at home and abroad for his films 'Paar', 'Patang', 'Gudiya', told

The film, centering on a group of villagers and an old couple, talks about "human empathy during times of crisis", he said, without revealing details of the storyline.

"We have shot scenes at some of the unexplored pockets of Chota plateau. I am hoping the audience will enjoy the film," the director, whose last Hindi outing was Rekhaa-starrer 'Yatra', said.

Sharing his future plans, Ghose, who has 16 National Awards to his credit, said he was looking forward to an Indo-Italian collaboration project.

"Due to technical reasons, the joint collaboration project got delayed and I took up this short story for my next outing," he added.

