Govt accepts State Bank of India MD Anshula Kant's resignation

The government has accepted the resignation of State bank of India's managing Director Anshula Kant, following her appointment as MD and chief financial officer of the World Bank.

"The government hereby accepts the resignation of Anshula Kant, Managing Director of the bank, with effect from August 31 in relaxation of the notice period," SBI said in a BSE filing.

Kant was appointed as the managing director and chief financial officer of the World Bank.

As MD and CFO, Kant will be responsible for financial and risk management of the World Bank Group.