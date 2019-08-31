Govt accepts State Bank of India MD Anshula Kant's resignation

JUST IN
Kant was appointed as the managing director and chief financial officer of the World Bank

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

File photo of Anshula Kant

The government has accepted the resignation of State bank of India's managing Director Anshula Kant, following her appointment as MD and chief financial officer of the World Bank.

"The government hereby accepts the resignation of Anshula Kant, Managing Director of the bank, with effect from August 31 in relaxation of the notice period," SBI said in a BSE filing.

Kant was appointed as the managing director and chief financial officer of the World Bank.

As MD and CFO, Kant will be responsible for financial and risk management of the World Bank Group.
First Published: Sat, August 31 2019. 17:15 IST

