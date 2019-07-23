Govt may extend Parl session by 10 days to complete legislative agenda

The Union government is considering an extension of the ongoing by 10 days, with BJP president telling his party MPs on Tuesday to be prepared for this.

At a meeting of BJP parliamentary party, Shah, also the home minister, told MPs that the session can be extended so that the government's legislative agenda could be completed.

It can be extended by 10 days, sources said, adding that a final decision is yet to be taken.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi told reporters after the meeting, "There is a possibility of this. You will be officially conveyed when a decision is taken."



Opposition parties have conveyed their disapproval of the idea to the government. Congress' chief whip in Lok Sabha K Suresh said his party is "strongly against" any extension.

However, whether to extend the session or not is the government's prerogative.

The session, which started on June 17, is scheduled to end on July 26.

During the BJP meeting, the issue of water conservation figured prominently with Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat giving a detailed presentation on the matter, Joshi said. MPs were asked to spread awareness about water conservation.

Shah, the minister added, spoke on the matter and also briefed MPs about the 150-km foot march Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked them to undertake to mark 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Modi was also present at the meeting.