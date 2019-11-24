Govt employee held on sexual harassment charge

: A government employee, who also taught in a parallel college, has been arrested and remanded to 14 days judicial custody for sexually harassing three of his students, police said here on Sunday.

Anil Kumar (49) working in the government press here was accused of sexual harassment and arrested based on a complaint forwarded to the police by Childline authorities.

"Despite being a government servant, the accused was teaching at a parallel college in the city. He was arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and sent to 14 days' judicial custody," an investigating officer said.

