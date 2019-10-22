Govt employees of J&K, Ladakh UTs to get salaries as per 7th pay commission

The goverment employees of the new Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and -- will get salaries and other benefits as per the recommendations of the 7th from October 31, officials said on Tuesday.

The Union Home Ministry has issued the necessary orders in this regard.

Home Minister Amit Shah has approved the proposal of payment of all 7th CPC allowances to the government employees of Union Territory of Jammu and and Union Territory of Ladakh, which shall come into existence from October 31.

The central government had on August 5 announced the abrogation of the special status given to Jammu and under Article 370 and its bifurcation into two UTs.