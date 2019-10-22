JUST IN
Govt employees of J&K, Ladakh UTs to get salaries as per 7th pay commission

Home Minister Amit Shah has approved the proposal of payment of all 7th CPC allowances to the government employees of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Union Territory of Ladakh

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The goverment employees of the new Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh -- will get salaries and other benefits as per the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission from October 31, officials said on Tuesday.

The Union Home Ministry has issued the necessary orders in this regard.

Home Minister Amit Shah has approved the proposal of payment of all 7th CPC allowances to the government employees of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Union Territory of Ladakh, which shall come into existence from October 31.

The central government had on August 5 announced the abrogation of the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 and its bifurcation into two UTs.
First Published: Tue, October 22 2019. 12:40 IST

