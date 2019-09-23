JUST IN
Economic slowdown due to structural changes, not cyclical: Amit Mitra
Govt estimates slightly lower kharif crop output at 140.57 MT this year

Foodgrains production stood at 141.71 million tonnes in the kharif season of the 2018-19 crop year

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

kharif, agriculture

The country's foodgrain production is estimated slightly lower at 140.57 million tonnes in the kharif season of 2019-20 crop year on likely fall in rice and pulses output, according to a latest data released by the Agriculture Ministry.

Foodgrains production stood at 141.71 million tonnes (MT) in the kharif season of the 2018-19 crop year (July-June).

Sowing of the kharif (summer) crops is almost complete and harvesting will begin from October onwards.
First Published: Mon, September 23 2019. 16:45 IST

