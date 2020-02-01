Budget: Govt expands PM KUSUM for solar pumps, hopes to cover 2 mn farmers

Finance Minister on Saturday announced expansion of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha Utthan Mahabhiyan (PM KUSUM) Scheme under which 2 million would be provided funds to set up standalone solar pumps.

While presenting the budget for 2020-21, the minister said that 1.5 million would be provided funds to set up grid-connected 1.5 million solar pumps.

The previous Modi government in February last year had unveiled the PM with an outlay of Rs 34,422 crore.

Sitharaman told the Lok Sabha that the scheme has removed farmers' dependence on diesel and kerosene and linked them to solar energy. The scheme also enables the to set up solar power generation capacity and sell it to the grid.



She stressed that farmers would be able to earn livelihood through their baron land also (by generating solar power on that).

The PM had three components -- 10,000 megawatts (MW) of decentralised ground mounted grid-connected renewable power plants (Component-A); installation of 1.75 million standalone solar powered agriculture pumps (Component-B); and solarisation of 10 lakh grid-connected solar powered agriculture pumps (Component-C).

All three components combined, the scheme had aimed to add a solar capacity of 25,750 MW by 2022.