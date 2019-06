Govt has demanded Rs 120 cr for Wankhede stadium lease renewal

The government has demanded Rs 120 crore from the Stadium here for the renewal of its lease, the state Assembly was informed Friday.

The stadium is owned by Cricket Association (MCA). It also houses the headquarters of the Board of Control for Cricket in (BCCI).

Chandrakant Patil, in a written reply, said the sent a notice to the MCA about the dues on April 16 this year.

His reply came in response to the question how the government proposed to recover Rs 120 crore from the stadium.

The earlier lease agreement expired on February 5, 2018, and the MCA had written to the seeking its renewal in 2017 itself, the reply said.

The stadium, located off the Arabian Sea, has hosted several memorable matches in the past including the 2011 ICC final in which emerged victorious.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)