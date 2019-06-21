Everything is fair in BJP brand of politics: Mayawati takes dig at TDP MPs defection

BSP supremo Friday ridiculed the BJP for "engineering defection" of four TDP MPs in the Rajya Sabha, saying "everything is fair in BJP brand of politics".

"Yesterday when the was giving assurances to the country on the behalf of the government, the BJP on the same day engineered defection of four TDP MPs," she tweeted.

In a boost to the BJP, four of the six TDP MPs in the joined the party on Thursday and sought merger of the with it in the

said the BJP had earlier dubbed two of these MPs as "corrupt", but now after joining their party, the lawmakers have become "doodh ka dhula" (pure).

"It is clear that everything is fair in BJP brand of and nothing is wrong," she remarked.

The breakaway faction includes Y S Chowdary, C M Ramesh, Garikapati and T G Venkatesh.

