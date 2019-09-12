Govt has special strategy for PoK, it will be acted upon: Gen V K Singh

-
ALSO READ
Army prepared to deal with any security challenge in J-K: Gen Rawat
Give govt time to restore normalcy in J&K as situation 'very sensitive': SC
Pak army misadventures will be met with punitive response, warns Army chief
New Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to visit Siachen, Srinagar today
Rajnath Singh takes over as Defence Minister succeeding Nirmala Sitharaman
-
Union minister General V K Singh (retd) said here on Thursday that the Union government has a "special strategy" for Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK).
However, such things are not discussed in public, Gen Singh told reporters here.
He was replying to a question about Army Chief Bipin Rawat's statement that the forces were always ready for action in the PoK but the decision is for the government to take.
"Such things are not spoken about in public. There is a special strategy ('ran-niti') for this. It will be acted upon ('us par karya hoga')," Singh, a former Army chief, said.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU