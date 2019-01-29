JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

BSE stock options: Sebi fines Rs 64 lakh on 4 entities

After adoption of kulhads, rlys now gives linen supply order to KVIC
Business Standard

Govt not touching disputed land: BJP on Centre plea in SC on Ayodhya

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Defending the government's plea in the Supreme Court to return excess land acquired by it in Ayodhya to their original owners, the BJP on Tuesday said the Centre is not touching the disputed area.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar told reporters it would be up to Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas what it does with the land returned to it and the government would not interfere in that.

The Centre on Tuesday moved the Supreme Court seeking its permission to return the excess or superfluous land around the disputed Ram Janambhoomi Babri Masjid site to original owners, including the Nyas.

"Govt is not touching the disputed land," Javadakar said at a press conference hours after the government filed its plea in the apex court.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, January 29 2019. 17:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements