A powerful US lawmaker on Thursday urged to take demonstrable action against terrorist groups including to avoid the kind of "miscalculation" that the country's Khan rightly fears.

Khan cautioned Wednesday against any "miscalculation" in case of an escalation between the two nuclear-armed countries and offered to defuse tensions through talks.

"I ask India: with the weapons (nuclear) you have and the weapons (nuclear) we have, can we really afford a miscalculation? If this (situation) escalates, it will no longer be in my control or in (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi's," Khan said.

"To avoid the kind of miscalculation Pakistani Khan rightly fears, Pakistani leaders must take demonstrable action against and the on Pakistan's soil," said Congressman Eliot Engel, of the

The lawmaker called on both the countries to exercise restraint to de-escalate the tensions, asserting that he was extremely concerned over the escalation of India- hostilities triggered by the Pulwama attack.

"I urge both countries to exercise restraint and deescalate tensions. Pakistan's announced repatriation of Wing to is a good first step toward enabling meaningful dialogue to resolve this conflict," he said.

Engel said he remained extremely concerned about the ongoing Pakistani support for terrorist groups, including (JeM).

Pakistan-based JeM claimed the February 14 Pulwama terror attack in in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

Following the incident, bombed and destroyed JeM's biggest training camp in Balakot in Pakistan's restive province, about 80-km from the Line of Control (LoC) early Tuesday, killing a "very large number" of terrorists, trainers and senior commanders.

On Wednesday, claimed it shot down two Indian fighter jets over Pakistani air space and arrested an pilot.

