Govt ready to talk to farmers but not on repeal of laws, says Tomar

-
ALSO READ
Narendra Singh Tomar defends farm laws ahead of chakka jam on Saturday
SC puts farm laws on hold till further orders, sets up panel for talks
Raut targets BJP, says Shiv Sena was treated as slaves in previous govt
Delhi Police to issue look out circulars against farm leaders named in FIRs
Shiv Sena was treated as slaves in BJP govt in Maharashtra: Sanjay Raut
-
Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday said the government was ready to talk to the agitating farmers "even if they come at midnight", but not about their demand to repeal the three new laws which are the bone of contention.
Thousands of farmers are camping on Delhi's borders since last November, seeking withdrawal of the new agriculture laws.
The government is always ready to talk to any farmers' union, I will welcome them even if they come at midnight," the Union minister told reporters here.
The government is ready for talks anytime but not on the repeal of the laws," he said.
To a question about vaccination against COVID-19, Tomar said vaccines would be available in enough quantity in August.
On Congress leader Digvijaya Singh's reported statement that his party would reconsider the abrogation of provisions of Article 370 if it came to power, Tomar said the entire country is against the restoration of Article 370.
"Digvijaya Singh's statement would make the country free of Congress," he said, adding that there was no possibility of the opposition party coming to power, and even if it did, it can not restore the article's provisions which conferred a special status on Jammu and Kashmir.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU