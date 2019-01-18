Govt removes condition for import of nicotinic acid, nicotinamide

The government has removed the condition of obtaining a no objection certificate for imports of nicotinic acid and nicotinamide, according to a notification by the commerce ministry.

Both nicotinic acid and are form of vitamin B3 and used for certain medicinal purposes.

Importers were required to get a no objection certificate (NoC) from Narcotics Commissioner, Gwalior, for the import of these earlier.

Now "for import, this policy condition is being removed with immediate effect," the directorate (DGFT) said in a notification dated January 15.

The DGFT, under the commerce ministry, deals with export and import related issues.

The imports of these products stood at USD 1.14 million during April-November 2018-19. In 2017-18, the imports stood at USD 2.83 million.

