Mirwaiz criticises Army commander for boasting about number of militants killed in J-K

Umar Farooq criticised Gen for his remarks terming 2018 as a remarkable year for the force for killing 250 militants.

"The statement of Army (commander) that 2018 was a remarkable year for them in as they killed over 250 militants is extremely unfortunate," the told a Friday congregation at here.

He was responding to the remarks of Gen in which he reportedly said that 2018 has been a great year for the security forces as more than 250 terrorists were killed, 54 were caught alive and four surrendered to the forces.

The claimed many Army officers have in their write-ups and lectures admitted that is a political problem that has to be resolved politically.

"Instead of admitting this, the armed force of a country that prides itself in the history of its freedom struggle...sells the killings of these armed youths as a great achievement to people of India," he added.

